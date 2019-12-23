Khiji Chandeswori airport conducts successful test flight

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Tara Air has successfully conducted a test flight at the newly-built Khiji Chandeswori airport in Khijidemba in Okhaldhunga district, today.

Tourism minister Yogesh Bhattarai inaugurated the airport along with Ngawa Ngima Sherpa, Chairman of Okhaldhunga Tourism Development committee.

“Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), after committing to speed-up the construction last year, successfully constructed the airport. Test flight by Tara air took place at 9:30 am and touched down the airport at 9:38 am”, informed Sherpa.

The airport is being constructed with the joint effort of the Khijidemba Rural Municipality and the Provincial government.

“The infrastructure would felicitate to manage an influx of tourist arrival with the onset of Visit Nepal Year 2020,” Sherpa shared.

In the future, the airport can be used as a transit point to reach Lukla Airport.

Effort for the regular operation of the airport is underway.

