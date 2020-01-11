Khotang locals protest against possible scrapping of PSC office

Himalayan News Service

Khotang, January 10

Protest has erupted in Khotang over suspected attempts to scrap the existing Khotang-based regional office of the Public Service Commission.

Suspecting that the government is preparing to formulate an act that provisions limiting the office of the Federal Public Service Commission to Kathmandu only and scrapping of its existing offices in Khotang and other districts, the Struggle Committee of the Campaign for Civil Rights and against Corruption staged a rally in the district headquarters Diktel today.

The committee collected signatures against attempts to scrap existing office of the PSC in the district as per the new provision to limit the PSC office to Kathmandu only. It has sent a memorandum along with the signatures to the State Management Committee of the federal Parliament. “As we’ve learnt that the government is preparing to scrap the provision of the PSC offices outside Kathmandu, through an act, which is under discussion now, we had to launch the protest,” said the struggle committee Coordinator Maha Prasad Acharya. The Khotang-based office of the PSC was established some 42 years ago.

At today’s protest, the speakers, most of whom were Nepali Congress leaders, criticised the government for trying to act against the spirit of federalism by considering to scrap the PSC offices outside Kathmandu. “Such preparation or act will be an insult to the people here,” a NC leader said.

