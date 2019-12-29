Kin of murdered worker seek help

Himalayan News Service

Bajura, December 28

Migrant worker Purnabir Nepali, 22, of Himali Rural Municipality-7, Bajura, was killed in United Arab Emirates’ Dubai.

Though Nepali was killed on December 18, family members disclosed his murder today. Family members, who arrived in the district headquarters Martadi today, informed about the incident and appealed to the government to help bring his body back home.

In Dubai, Nepali lived in a room provided by his company. Nepali had gone out of the room to answer nature’s call on the night of December 18. The next morning, he was found murdered near the toilet.

Ramlal BK, who works at the same company where Nepali used to work, said he and Nepali had meal together and went to bed. Nepali had gone out of the room at night. But, his body was found blood-stained the next day near the toilet, said Nepali’s wife Bijsara Nepali quoting BK.

Dubai police have arrested Mohanlal BK, Lalijung Shahi and Ganesh Nepali of Himali Rural Municipality working at the same company, suspecting their involvement in Nepali’s killing. Police have been investigating those arrested, according to Bijsara.

Nepali had left for Dubai two years ago. He was working at a Chinese company there. Bijsara complained that no efforts had been made to bring her husband’s body home though he was killed a week ago.

“It has been a week since the incident occurred. The government has not made any effort to bring the body to Nepal. We have no idea how to bring the body home,” she said with tearful eyes.

Father of the deceased Aivan Nepali expressed ignorance about the process of bringing the body back home. “I appeal to you (journalists) to help bring his body home,” he pleaded.

According family members, Ramlal had told them over phone that Nepali was rushed to the hospital after he was found lying in the pool of blood and the doctors had pronounced him dead.

A version of this article appears in print on December 29, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook