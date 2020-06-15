Brij Kumar Yadav

JANAKPURDHAM: Shambhu Sada was found dead inside a cell of a police station in Sabila Municipality-12 of Dhanusha district, on June 9.

He had surrendered to the police after his tractor killed a woman, while injuring another person at Dhanusha on May 25.

The police have alleged that the 22-year-old Mushar youth died by suicide, while in the custody of Sabaila-based Area Police Office. The youth’s kins, however, have demanded investigation into his death as they believe there’s more to this than meets the eye.

Sada’s family and friends had filed a First-Person Report (FIR) alleging Sabaila APO in charge, Inspector Chandra Bhusan Yadav and four others of murdering Sada but police have refused to register the report claiming Sada had died by suicide.

Eversince, the kins and relatives of Sada, locals, Musahar rights activists have been staging protests in Janakpurdham, and in front of the APO demanding fair and proper investigations and the identification of the real perpatrators.

Later, the body was brought to Provincial Hospital, Janakpurdham for postmortem the next day where it has been kept since as Shambhu Sada’s kin have not granted permission for autopsy, pointing towards the possibility of a foul play.

They have also demanded compensation to the family of the deceased and employment to one of his family memebers and warned that failing to do so will result in further protests.

Meanwhile, police have been adamant that the police will receive FIR only after the postmortem has been conducted. “Post-mortem of the body should be conducted first and then other legal processes will move ahead, informed Superintendent of Police (SP) Ramesh Kumar Basnet, chief of District Police Office, Dhanusha.

