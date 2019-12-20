Kiwi farmers bemoan lack of market

Himalayan News Service

Ramechhap, December 19

Farmers in Ramechhap involved in kiwi farming have lamented the lack of market to sell their produce.

A large number of farmers in the district have adopted kiwi farming, but as there is lack of market, they are forced to sell their produce at half the usual price.

“Last year, we had sold our produce for up to Rs 300 per kg, but this year we’re selling it at Rs 125 per kg. We still lack traders willing to buy our produce,” said farmer Pradip Sunuwar of Rasnalu in Gokulganga Rural Municipality-3. “Farmers near the road have managed to sell their produce, but the farmers in the inner village areas haven’t been able to sell their produce thus far,” he added.

Done only in some upper belts of the district initially, kiwi farming has become popular throughout the entire district now. Among others, Gokulganga, Umakunda and Doramba are the local bodies where kiwi farming is done commercially.

With the government helping farmers involved in Kiwi farming in recent years, more and more farmers have been attracted to it.

Kiwi farming is viable at an altitude between 800 and 2,400 metres. After a sapling is planted, it starts bearing fruits after three to four years. According to Yam Bahadur Moktan, a farmer of Daduwa, a kiwi plant will continue to bear fruits up to 50 years.

A version of this article appears in print on December 20, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook