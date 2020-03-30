KMC to distribute relief through one-door system

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, March 29

Kathmandu Metropolitan City will distribute relief materials to needy people, including daily wagers, through onedoor system.

KMC Mayor Bidya Sundar Shakya informed that the relief programme would be operated through the concerned ward chair. “We have been collecting data of people worst affected and left to fend for themselves by the nationwide lockdown. We won’t let anyone starve merely because of business shutdown. The ward chars and the ward committees will lead the relief programme, while continuing with measures against spread of COVID-19,” he said.

Mayor Shakya claimed that KMC had accorded high priority to daily wagers, who were rendered jobless in the city, after economic activities came to a grinding halt. “KMC has already issued a circular to all the wards, directing them to collect data of people compelled to compromise on food and provide relief,” he informed.

According to Mayor Shaky, KMC is also continuing with its effort to disinfect the streets and other public spaces to prevent an outbreak of the contagious disease.

“We have started clearing the roads of garbage from today.

Sanitation workers have been collecting waste to dispose of them in Okharpauwa Landfill Site, Nuwakot,” he said. Earlier, KMC had appropriated budget for ward offices through its relief fund.

Janakraj Dahal, chief district officer of Kathmandu, stressed the need to come up with a common programme among the District Administration Office, Local Level, Provincial Assembly and elected representatives to overcome the fear of COVID-19 outbreak at the grassroots level.

“Various organisations have approached the DAO to offer assistance. We will ensure coordination between them and the ward offices for distribution of relief materials through one-door system,” he informed.

CDO Dahal called on KMC to make arrangements for more quarantine facilities to put COVID-19 cases under surveillance.

He also warned that the DAO would act tough against anyone, who defied the lockdown.

“We have encouraged the general public to stay home and cooperate with the government in its fight against COVID-19,” Dahal said.

