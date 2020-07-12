Koshi River’s water continues to rise, crosses warning level

THT Online

KATHMANDU: As monsoon rains persist, the water level of the Koshi River continues to increase, making threats of related disasters even more pronounced in the surrounding areas.

The Flood Forecasting Section of the Meteorological Forecasting Division has issued an alert for Letang, Morang and Dharan Bazaar, Sunsari as water levels in the Koshi River have now crossed the warning level.

The accumulated rainfall at Letang Station in the last 24 hours is 199.2 mm, and that of Dharan Bazaar Station is 159.4 mm. Rainfall of 140 mm in 24 hours indicates potential threat for landslides in steep slope and high flow in local areas.

Meanwhile, the water level in Narayani River at Kali Gandaki Station, Kota Gaon, Kaski is rising. Similarly, Langtang Khola at Shyaprubesi, Rasuwa, Mewa Khola and Kabeli Khola at Taplejung, and Tamor Khola at Majhitar, Panchthar are also gradually surging.

The Division has shared that the flow in Kankai, Kamala, Bagmati Rivers will see a further increase and may receive flash floods.

While in smaller rivulets such as Mechi, Biring, Ninda, Mawa-Ratuwa, Lohandra, Khesliya, Chisangkhola, Sunsari Khola, Triyuga, Mauli, Gagaan, Khado, Rato, Churiiya Khola, Lalbakaiyaa, East Rapti, along with other tributaries, flowing through Chure region and plains of Province 1, 2 and Bagmati Province may reach warning levels and some may reach danger level today.

