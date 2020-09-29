KTM 390 Adventure rolls out in Nepal

KATHMANDU: KTM, the world’s number one and Nepal’s fastest growing premium motorcycle brand, has launched the most awaited KTM 390 Adventure in the country. The bike can be bought at KTM showrooms across the country for the introductory price of Rs 999,000, as per a media release. KTM 390 Adventure marks KTM’s entry into the emerging adventure motorcycles market in Nepal.
The 390 Adventure is purpose built for adventure travel and features a lightweight Trellis frame chassis, a long travel suspension by WP with 170mm of wheel travel in the front and 177mm of wheel travel in the rear, knobby tyres by Metzeller, high ground clearance of 200mm, long wheelbase, extendable windshield and a protective bash plate for the engine. The most differentiating aspect of the 390 Adventure is that it comes packed with a set of first in class electronics or rider aids so far limited only to superbikes. The 390 Adventure builds on the versatility of the KTM 390 Duke Engine — a stateof-the-art DOHC single cylinder head technology derived from KTM’s high-performance race models and electronics such as EFI and ride by wire resulting in class leading 43 Hp of Power and 37 Nm of Torque.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 29, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
