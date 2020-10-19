Kuse Danda, a new tourist spot in Ilam

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

ITAHARI, OCTOBER 18

Ilam has added a new destination to its list of dozens of popular tourist destinations.

Kuse Danda, a picture-perfect hillock located at Chulachuli Rural Municipality, has become the latest attraction in the southern belt of Ilam.

A local writer, Bibas Balibhadra Koirala, said travellers from adjoining Jhapa district frequented the place. Koirala said that owing to the close proximity to Jhapa, more travellers from there visited the hillock.

Another local and popular poet, Sundar Kurup, informed that Kuse Danda was also called ‘Ngin Kokma’ in indigenous Limbu language. Locals use both names.

The Kuse Danda Tourism Promotion Committee has also been formed to make it a must-visit travel point within two years. A viewpoint, walking pavement, picnic spot and platforms have been constructed in Kuse Danda.

Similarly, Dhruwa Lawati, chairperson of ward 1 Chulachuli Rural Municipality said the detailed project report was also finalised for further infrastructural development in the area.

Besides travel, Kuse Danda area has also hosted some literary programmes.

Yesterday, a literary programme was held where some poets recited their creations and two literary books were unveiled. The literary programme titled ‘Literature with Nature’ unveiled two anthologies of poetry.

Seudiko Ful by Tilak Rai and Sirjalaka Ful by Himal Subba ‘Gurans’ were jointly unveiled by chief guest Dhiraj Sharma, Provincial Assembly member from Ilam, and literary personality Khem Nepali, among others.

Kuse Danda, which can be reached within half-an hour from Damak, is a perfect point for viewing the southern plains of Jhapa and the northern hills of Ilam. It sees around a dozen travellers from outside even amid the ongoing COVID pandemic, informed locals.

