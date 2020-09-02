Laboratory staff not tested for coronavirus in Dhangadi

DHANGADI, SEPTEMBER 1
Staffers deployed in the laboratory at Seti Provincial Hospital, Dhangadi, have been working without testing for COVID-19.
The hospital’s laboratory In-charge Ramesh Shahi said staffers did not undergo PCR test because if any of them tested positive for coronavirus, there would be no one to run the laboratory and it would have to halt all tests.
The staffers’ PCR test was conducted once in the beginning. “But they have not been tested since March 31,” said Shahi.
Shahi said that doctors and health workers deployed for treatment would get rest after a week of service and undergo PCR test before they joined duty.
It is a continuous process as per the requirement of public health.
He also said that as per the new routine of lab staffers, health workers and doctors involved in the treatment of COVID-19 patients would be working on alternative weeks so that they got enough rest and also reduced the risk of contracting the virus.
He admitted that no staffer had been on leave since March 31.
Laboratory workers said that they did not have a fixed routine. “We are always busy till late night from early morning,” said Shahi, adding that staffers had not come with any complaints even though they worked round-the-clock.
It has been months since laboratory staff in the provincial hospital met their family members. They have been staying at a hotel. There are 10 staffers at Seti Provincial Hospital.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 2, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have picked leg-spinner Adam Zampa to replace fellow Australian Kane Richardson for the 2020 Indian Premier League season, with the fast bowler heading home ahead of the birth of his first child. Zampa, who has previously played for the defunct Rising Pune Su Read More...
BIRGUNJ: Three covid related deaths have been reported in Birgunj in the last 12 hours. All three of them passed away while undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Birgunj. A 53-year-old man of Harpatgunj in Birgunj Metropolitan City-20 died while undergoing treatment for the last 17 days Read More...
KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said festivals celebrated by Nepalis of various ethnicities and communities living in diverse geography have tied all the Nepalis in a thread of unity. PM Oli said this in a message of best wishes extended on the occasion of the Indrajatra festival tod Read More...
LOS ANGELES: K-Pop band BTS roared to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 singles charts in the United States on Monday, becoming the first Korean pop act to debut at No. 1. "Dynamite," the first all-English language single from the seven-member boy band, notched 33.9 million U.S. streams and 30 Read More...
BENGALURU: India's tally of coronavirus infections surged to nearly 3.7 million on Tuesday, as millions of masked students sat for college admission exams after the government refused to defer them. India, the world's third most affected country by the pandemic after the United States and Bra Read More...
NEW YORK: Japan's Naomi Osaka showed no signs of discomfort from the injury that forced her to miss a final on Saturday but the former US Open champion had to dig deep to beat compatriot Misaki Doi 6-2 5-7 6-2 in her opener at Flushing Meadows. A left hamstring injury had forced Osaka to with Read More...
SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook Inc (FB.O) said on Monday it had erred in blocking a pro-Biden ad submitted by Democratic political action committee Priorities USA, after initially telling the group the video violated its policy against “sensational” content. A company spokesman cited an “enforceme Read More...
SIRAHA: A man from Siraha who had contracted the coronavirus infection passed away on Monday night in Dharan. The 55-year-old man of Mirchaiyya Municipality-6 in died during course of treatment at Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences. According to the Health Office, Siraha, he die Read More...