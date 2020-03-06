Labourer dies in mini-truck accident

Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: A labourer has lost his life in a mini-truck accident at Dulegauda, Shuklagandaki Municipality-4, Tanahun, on Thursday evening.

According to District Police Office, Tanahun, a mini-truck (Ga 1 Ka 4912) while reversing hit Keshav Nepali, 35, of Shuklagandaki Municipality, who was unloading rods from the vehicle.

Nepali was being treated at Manipal Teaching Hospital in Pokhara but was declared dead last night.

Police has taken the mini-truck driver under custody to investigate the incident.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook