DHARAN: Lack of proper coordination between provincial government and health facility compelled COVID-19 patients to stay inside a vehicle through the night.
As many as 27 patients from Jhapa who were detected with the coronavirus infection had to spend the night in a vehicle on the premises of Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS), owing to miscommunication between the hospital administration and Ministry of Social Development in Province 1.
The patients had been transported to BPKIHS at 10:00 pm on Friday. However, the individuals were admitted in the isolation ward of the hospital for treatment after 11 hours of unexpected wait on Saturday morning.
It has been reported that beds for the arriving patients had not been prepared following which the patients had to encounter difficulties including that of access to toilet facility.
Minister for Social Development investigated the matter after arriving at BPKIHS, following which the patients were shifted to the isolation ward this morning at about 9:00 am.
According to the Spokesperson of BPKIHS, Dr Nidesh Sapkota, although the hospital is suited for patients with critical complications, the unannounced arrival of a considerably large number of infected patients caught them unprepared leading to the problem.
