Lack of doctors hits Dadeldhura Hospital

Dadeldhura, January 6

Dadeldhura Hospital has been facing shortage of doctors for a long time.

The hospital has a quota of 20 doctors, but it is running without specialists as doctors serving at the hospital were transferred somewhere else during the staff adjustment process.

The health ministry had deployed 14 doctors at the hospital two weeks ago, but only one specialist doctor and two general physicians have joined their duty. Of the remaining 11doctors, two have started working in Kailali as they could not make it to the hospital on time.

Medical Director at the hospital Jagadis Chandra Bista said the remaining nine doctors were on study leave.

He said the hospital could not provide health service to patients due to lack of doctors. Bista added that many of the halted services had resumed at the hospital after he joined duty at the hospital.

