Lack of technical know-how blamed for low honey production

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

RUKUM (WEST): Honey production in Sisne Rural Municipality, a pocket zone for beekeeping in Rukum West, has decreased compared to the previous years, the beekeepers said.

Unfavourable weather, cold wave and bee diseases resulted in low honey production this year despite good expectations, beekeeper Om Prakash Khadka of the rural municipality said. He added that the total output had decreased by half this year.

The gradual decrease in pastureland for bees, haphazard use of pesticides, poor technical knowledge, among others have been known as the main reasons for the low output.

