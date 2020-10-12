Ramji Rana

LAMJUNG: Lamjung District Traffic Police Office (DTPO) has collected more than Rs 2.98 million in revenue in three months.

The DTPO collected Rs 2,783,000 as fines charged to 1,407 vehicles violating traffic rules from mid-July to October 6, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ganga Bahadur Thapa.

It has been learnt that more than Rs 200,000 were collected from 35 vehicles involved in illegal river mining.

