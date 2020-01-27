Lamjung youth arrested for possessing illegal pharmaceutical drugs

THT Online

LAMJUNG: Lamjung Police arrested a person on the charge of possessing illegal pharmaceutical drugs from Sundarbazaar Municipality-9 of Lamjung district on Friday. He was made public during a press conference on Monday.

The arrestee Kshitiz Tamang (21) was held from his home in Bhoteodar along with 165 ampoules of Diazepam, 167 ampoules of Niyofin, 167 ampoules of Phenergan, and 10 empty ampoules each of all three drugs.

Police also confiscated one mobile phone, a pair of scissors, and 33 syringes from him.

Tamang will be charged under the Narcotics (Control) Act, 2033 BS (1976 AD), informed police.

