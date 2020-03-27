Lamjung’s Rainas Municipality establishes corona relief fund

Ramji Rana

LAMJUNG: A relief fund has been established in a view of pandemic coronavirus, in Rainas Municipality, Lamjung district.

According to the municipality mayor, Singha Bahadur Thapa, a municipal executive meeting decided to establish Corona Relief Fund with the amount of Rs 2.5 million in order to prevent and contain pandemic COVID-19.

As per the meeting, if a person — health worker, security personnel, ambulance driver, other employees and volunteer — working in the frontline to contain the viral disease providing rescue and relief to the patients died from the pandemic viral disease in line of duty, Rs 1.1 million from the fund will be provided to his/her family members.

The meeting further decided to convert various schools’ classrooms into 50 to 100-bed quarantine centres. The municipality has also decided to allocate immediately, a fund of Rs 200,000 for constructing isolation wards in Lamjung District Community Hospital, and for physical protection concurring with the decision taken by the District Disaster Management Committee.

Likewise, the municipality has kept five ambulances stand by for providing emergency service to the suspected COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, all the municipalities and rural municipalities in the district have been building quarantine centres in each ward.

Likewise, Madhyanepal Municipality in the district has decided to provide free food and accommodations to manual workers hit hard by nationwide week-long lockdown imposed by the government to contain the spread of pandemic COVID-19.

