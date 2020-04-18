Lamkichuha youth tests negative for coronavirus in second test

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: One of the five patients of Covid-19 receiving treatment at Seti Provincial Hospital in Kailali district has tested negative in his second test for coronavirus, while four others are still positive.

Spokesperson of the hospital, Dr Jagadish Joshi confirmed that test report of the 21-year-old youth of Lamkichuha Municipality has come out negative in the second round.

Among four others, one patient has tested positive for the second time while the remaining three tested positive on their third tests for the virus.

READ ALSO:

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook