Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: One of the five COVID-19 positive persons undergoing treatment at Seti Provincial Hospital in Kailali district will be discharged today on testing negative for coronavirus for the second time.

The 21-year-old youth from Lamkichuha Municipality, who had recently returned from India, recovered fully after staying in the hospital for 16 days.

The hospital is preparing for his discharge after his second and third test for Covid-19 came out negative, informed Dr. Jagadish Joshi, Chief of Emergency Department at Seti Hospital.

With his discharge, four other infected persons are now receiving treatment at the hospital.

All four — 34-year-old youth from Dhangadhi and his 34-year-old relative; 41-year-old man from Bedkot, Kanchanpur; and 65 year-old woman from Lamkichuha — tested positive this time too.

