Land-related problems to be resolved: Minister Aryal

Kathmandu, March 17

Minister of Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation Padma Kumari Aryal said problems of landless squatters would be resolved.

Taking time at today’s National Assembly meeting, Minister Aryal said preparation was on to form a high-powered commission to resolve land-related problems including those of landless squatters.

She said, “We have formulated land-use policy for the first time. It will resolve all problems related to land.” The minister added unsystematic settlement would also be managed.

Responding to queries from lawmakers, Aryal said the government had been working to protect public property and expected support of all towards that end. She said a commission was formed to bring the encroached public properties back and protect them, adding the government had recovered 284 bigha public land in Tarai and 96 ropani land in the hills.

Minister Aryal said land revenue offices have been modernised and their services made easy and smooth for people through the use of technology.

