Landslide at Charkilo disrupts Narayangadh-Muglin road section

CHITWAN: A landslide has disrupted the Narayangadh-Muglin road section in Chitwan district.
The two-way road traffic has come to a halt after the landslide occurred at Charkilo Danda in Ichchhakamana Rural Municipality-6, at around 8:10 am this morning.
Spokesperson at Chitwan District Police Office Chitwan, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Surya Bahadur Thapa shared that efforts were underway to clear off the landslide debris off the road.
Vehicles moving through the road section have been stopped following the landslide.
