Landslide disrupts traffic along East-West Highway in Nawalpur

Shreeram Sigdel

Share Now:











NAWALPUR: Landslide triggered by incessant rain has obstructed the East-West Highway at Daunne in Binayi Triveni Rural Municipality-2 of Nawalpur district since Tuesday morning.

According to Nawalpur District Police Office, the landslide debris fell into Ghiu Khola near Bishwokarma temple this morning.

Two trees that slipped along with the earth hit a truck (Na 6 Kha 1559) and a car (Ba 14 Cha 7020). However, no casualties have been reported.

Police personnel including traffic police were making efforts to remove landslide debris from the road using two bulldozers.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook