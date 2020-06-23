Landslide halts vehicular movement in Prithvi Highway

Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: Vehicular movement along the Prithvi Highway has been obstructed after a landslide occurred in Aabukhaireni Rural Municipality-2 of Tanahun district.

The continuous landslide near Aina Pahara along the Muglin-Aabukhaireni road section has forced the vehicles — stretching around three kilometres on both sides of the landslide — to stop since this morning, informed Sub Inspector Ram Bahadur Khatri of Aabukhaireni-based Area Police Office.

As the stones and mud are still falling on the road, it has been difficult to clear the road, said Inspector Bikas Thapa. “The landslide has also affected the movement of pedestrians.”

A dozer from Road Division Office and another from Aabukhaireni Rural Municipality have been attempting to clear the road, Thapa added.

Police personnel have been deployed to control the traffic on both sides. Authorities are tying to open one-way traffic by today afternoon.

