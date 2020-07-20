Landslide obstructs movement along Dumre-Besisahar road section

Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: With the monsoon at its peak, floods and landslips triggered by continuous incessant rainfall since Saturday have caused massive havoc across the nation.

Vehicular movement along the Dumre-Besisahar road section has been obstructed due to landslides at Ranibas in Bhanu Municipality-9 of Tanahun district.

According to the Tanahun District Police Office, travelers of adjourning districts were affected due to the obstruction of traffic in the area.

DPO Spokesperson and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Yuvaraj Timilsina said, “Vehicles headed to Besisahar and vice-versa were diverted to alternate route from Gandarbha in Bhanu Municipality.

Meanwhile, dozers are being used to clear the landslides debris to resume traffic in the area, DSP Timilsina added.

In the last few days, landslides, floods have claimed many lives and damaged property worth millions in Nepal, while obstructing traffic on major road sections

