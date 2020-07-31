Shyam Rai

GAIGHAT: Vehicular movement has been obstructed due to landslip triggered by persistent rainfall since last night at Michiya-Katari road section of Siddicharan Highway in Udayapur district.

According to Kaji Shrestha, Mayor of Katari Municipality, multiple landslips along the road have obstructed movement in the area.

He further said the Road Division Office, Lahan, has sent an excavator to clear the landslide debris to resume mobility.

Road Division Engineer Narayan Thapa said, “Due to continuous rainfall, we are having difficulty in clearing the debris. However, we would be able to resume vehicular movement by tomorrow morning.”

Due to the obstruction, many vehicled heading to their destinations were lined-up on the both sides of the road.

In the last few days, landslides, floods triggered by incessant rainfall have claimed many lives, damaged properties worth million of rupees and obstructed traffic at major highways across the nation.

