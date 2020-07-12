Niroj Koirala

BHOJPUR: Eight houses have been washed away in Sisuwakhola of Silichong Rural Municipality-1 while eleven persons are currently untraceable after being wiped out by a landslip in Sankhuwasabha district.

Landslides and floods triggered by the incessant rainfall swept away the houses in Besinda village of Sisuwakhola on Sunday morning. Deputy Superintendent of Police Nawaraj Malla said that police personnel are carrying out a search operation to locate those that have gone missing.

A team of armed forces and Nepal Army are on standby at the district headquarters, Khandbari.

According to the Baraha Dal Battalion of Nepali Army, an army helicopter in Itahari is on standby and will take off as soon as the weather clears.

Meanwhile, because the roads have been badly affected due to the weather owing to continuous downpour for the last few days, police are walking to the landslide hit areas for search and rescue operations.

Further details on the damages caused by the disaster are awaited.

