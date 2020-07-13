Landslides obstruct Besisahar-Chame road section in Lamjung

Ramji Rana

LAMJUNG: Vehicular movement has come to halt at several places in the district as rain-triggered landslides obstructed Besisahar-Chame road section.

According to Lamjung District Police Office, landslides have occurred at a few couple of places between Besisahar and Chame, today. Likewise, a swollen Pumakhola has swept away a culvert in Besisahar Municipality-7 while the landslide debris has blocked the road at Uttisghari Kharkhare near Belautibisauni in Besisahar-6.

The landslips have occurred at about a dozen places including Kharkhare Bhir, Simpani, Khudi, Arkhalebesi, Ghoptebhir, Kaprebhir, Ram Bazaar, Syange, Shirchaur and Chyamche along the road section. It has also been reported that incessant rains have caused the roads to cave-in at several places.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ganga Bahadur Thapa at the DPO, although the work is underway to remove landslide debris, it can take upto two days to clear the roads.

People in Manang district and in Marshyangdi Rural Municipality of Lamjung district have been hit hard by the recurring landslides.

It has been reported that landslides often occur during winter and rainy seasons at Uttisghari, Kharkhare, which is at the distance of three kilometres from Lamjung district headquarters Besisahar.

Marshayangdi Rural Municipality Mayor Arjun Gurung said he has urged Division Road Office and the ministry concerned to find long term solution to control landslip and road development.

