Landslides obstruct Sanphe-Martadi stretch

BAJURA, JULY 12
Sanphe-Martadi road section has been obstructed completely due to landslides following incessant rainfall in Bajura.
People could not even cross the road after landslides occurred in many places of the road section. The possibility of opening the road was slim after landslides occurred at Aamkot of Budhiganga Municipality along the Sanphe-Martadi road section.
Chief District Officer Krishna Gaire said the landslide occurred on both sides of the road and it was very difficult to open the road at the same place. “Initiative to open alternative roads is under way, but that will take time,” he added.
Gaire said people have been facing great difficulty reaching their destination after landslides obstructed transportation service.
Badimalika Municipality Mayor Padam Baduwal said landslides had obstructed the road at Paninaula, Balde, Aamkot and Tipada, among other places of the municipality.
Sushil Thapa, a local, said people were facing difficulty after landslides occurred in many places of the Sanphe-Martadi road section. He said they had been facing the same problems during the monsoon season for the last two years.
Civil Society leader Sher Bahadur Shahi said no authority had taken initiatives even though the road was at high risk. He added that the road was obstructed for three months last year.
Shahi said that Balde and Paninaula were at highest risk of landslides.
According to Sanphebagar Division Office, Bajura, there was no option but to open alternative roads at Balde and Paninaula.
The people from Humla and Mugu have been most affected due to road obstruction. The locals in the districts face shortage of medicines and materials of daily use. Likewise, patients, who have to go to the hospital, face problems.
The price of essential goods also spike due to road obstruction.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 13, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
