DHANKUTA: Madan Puraskar laureate Jhamak Ghimire has unveiled a book titled ‘Krishi Paratayan Sambridhi Ka Adhar’ in Dhankuta, on Tuesday.
Ghimire, a writer and a columnist, unveiled the book authored by Jeevan Prasad Rai at her birth-house in Dhankuta today.
With the objective of developing agricultural model suited to different topographies of Nepal, the author visited all the districts for field studies for ten years before releasing the book.
After unveiling the book, Jhamak Ghimire remarked that the book would act as a means to study Nepal as it has enlisted various agricultural products suitable for cultivation in 266 municipalities and 379 rural municipalities across the nation.
According to the author, the 552-page book was compiled after direct consultation with more than 27,000 farmers and telephonic interaction with around 40,000 people.
TURIN: Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice, the first a penalty awarded for handball, to giveÂ JuventusÂ a 2-1 win over Lazio which put them on the brink of a ninth successive Serie A title on Monday. Ronaldo broke the deadlock in the 51st minute, his 50th Serie A goal, and added a second afte Read More...
BHAKTAPUR, JULY 20 The Hanumante River and other smaller rivers swollen by torrential rainfall for the past two days have inundated many residential areas in Bhaktapur Municipality and Surya Binayak Municipality. Flood in the Hanumante river submerged settlements in wards 1, 3 and 4 in Bha Read More...
Kathmandu, July 20 Co-chair of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Pushpa Kamal Dahal today told some of the Standing Committee members, who were formerly associated with the erstwhile CPN-Maoist Centre, that he would not accept people's multi-party ideology championed by the erstwhile CPN-UML Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 20 Pashupati Area Development Trust has said it is prepared to allow devotees to visit Pashupatinath temple in the Nepali month of Shrawan. The temple has been closed since the government announced the nationwide lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus since March 2 Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 20 The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has issued flood alerts across major river basins in the country, and inside Kathmandu valley as it has forecast heavy rain for the next few days until July 23. The country saw heavy rainfall across the country including Kathma Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 20 Foreign direct investment worth around Rs 39 billion had been pledged to as many as 226 industries in the country in the last fiscal, as per the Department of Industries. Majority of the FDI was committed by the Chinese government. The government of China pledged to invest R Read More...
The project will run for the next four years with focus on youth employmentÂ KATHMANDU, JULY 20 â€˜Youth Employment Transformation Initiativeâ€™ project was launched today with the support of World Bank to promote employment in the country. Minister of Labour, Employment and Social SecurityÂ Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 20 The Ministry of Health and Population is to study whether COVID-19 infection has spread at the community level. The Epidemiology and Disease Control Division is to launch â€˜sero prevalence surveyâ€™ to find out the number of people affected by the pandemic. The nationwid Read More...