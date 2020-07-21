Khagendra Prasad Ghimire

DHANKUTA: Madan Puraskar laureate Jhamak Ghimire has unveiled a book titled ‘Krishi Paratayan Sambridhi Ka Adhar’ in Dhankuta, on Tuesday.

Ghimire, a writer and a columnist, unveiled the book authored by Jeevan Prasad Rai at her birth-house in Dhankuta today.

With the objective of developing agricultural model suited to different topographies of Nepal, the author visited all the districts for field studies for ten years before releasing the book.

After unveiling the book, Jhamak Ghimire remarked that the book would act as a means to study Nepal as it has enlisted various agricultural products suitable for cultivation in 266 municipalities and 379 rural municipalities across the nation.

According to the author, the 552-page book was compiled after direct consultation with more than 27,000 farmers and telephonic interaction with around 40,000 people.

