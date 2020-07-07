Lawyer arrested for allegedly assaulting 7 yo

GAIGHAT: A lawyer has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a seven-year-old boy at Triyuga Municipality-12 in Udaypur district.
Police have arrested Indra Tamang, a lawyer, for beating Ian Limbu, a resident of Bikram Marg in the Municipality, on Monday night.
Sanjana Limbu, the victim’s mother, said that Tamang assaulted her child for playing with sand in front of the house. However, the accused claimed he is not responsible for the child’s injuries. “I only warned him, he ran away and fell down and suffered a head injury” explained Tamang.
The injured boy has been taken to Biratnagar based Neuro Hospital for further treatment.
Chief of the District Police Office, Udayapur, SP Bhim Dahal said that the lawyer was apprehended immediately after the complaint was received. Tamang has been booked under sub-section (gha) (nga) of section 66 of the Children’s Act 2075.
“If Tamang is found guilty at the end of investigation, further action will be taken as required” said SP Dahal.
