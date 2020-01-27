Leopard mauls 10yo boy to death in Tanahun

Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: A boy was killed a leopard attack at Lohipakha in Bandipur Rural Municipality-4 of Tanahun district, on Monday evening, police said.

According to Police Inspector Jitendra Shrestha at the Area Police Office, Dumre, 10-year-old boy Ishak Sunar was mauled by a wild animal while returning home with his mother after celebrating Chewar festival in a nearby jungle area.

“Police recovered the body some 90 metres away from where the boy was dragged to the river bank in the area,” police inspector Shrestha added.

Preparations are underway to send the body to Damauli-based District Hospital for autopsy.

So far, nine kids have already lost their lives from leopard attack in Tanahun district, Chief of Division Forest Office Kedar Baral said.

Leopard has terrorised locals in Bhanu Municipality, Suklagandaki Municipality, Byas Municipality, Abukhaireni Rural Municipality and Bandipur Rural Municipality in recent days.

