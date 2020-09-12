Leopard taken under control from pheasant farm in Myagdi

BENI: A leopard that had entered a poultry farm in Singha of Beni Municipality-4 of Myagdi district has been taken under control.
A team deployed from the National Nature Conservation Trust in Chitwan fired a tranquiliser shot to take the big cat under control.
The female leopard believed to be around two to three years old measured 184 centimetres in length and 52 centimeters in height while it weighed 35 kilogrammes, according to acting chief of Division Forest Office, Myagdi Santosh Khanal.
The Pheasant farm run by the Hariyali group had 450 pheasants and an assessment is being carried out to calculate the damage caused by the wild animal.
