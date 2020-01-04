Life thrown out of gear in Ramechhap

Himalayan News Service

Ramechhap, January 3

Snowfall coupled with rain has hit normal life hard in the highlands of Ramechhap district. Many places in the district, including Gumdel, Bamti, Gupteshwor, Rasnalu, Doramba, Daduwa and Gausara, have received snowfall. The bone-biting cold has hit elderly and children the most. Asthma patients are having a hard time due to extreme cold.

Lakpa Sherpa, a local of Gumdel’s Lahachhewar said snowfall had made life difficult. The bone-chilling cold has forced the villagers to stay indoor. With the mercury plummeting, children have been infected with common cold and fever.

Three-foot thick snow has accumulated at Sailung area of the district. Heavy snowfall has halted the vehicular movement to and from Mudhe and Kholakharka.

A version of this article appears in print on January 04, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

