Light vehicles pass through Mauwakhola in Dhading

Keshav Adhikari

DHADING: With reconstruction of the damaged bridge over Mauwakhola, which was swept away by floods, light vehicles have begun to pass though the area after four days of vehicular movement obstruction along Prithvi Highway.

Floods triggered by incessant rainfall had swept away a portion of land at Mauwakhola area, in Dhading district, which bordered Chitwan. This had abruptly halted vehicular movement for days.

The Baubise-Muglin road section, which links Kathmandu to more than 67 districts, came into operation from Friday afternoon with the support of Nepali Army.

After reconstruction of the damaged bridge, light vehicles including motorbikes, small four wheeler vehicles, and ambulances have passed through the area, informed Asman Tamang, Chief District Officer of Dhading.

Repair works of the road section have been carried out in a way as to enable movement of heavy vehicles by tonight.

In the last few days, floods and landslides triggered by incessant rainfall claimed many lives, damaged properties worth millions of rupees, and obstructed major highways across the country.

