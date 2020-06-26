Lightning claims seven lives

Rajbiraj/Hetauda, June 25
Seven persons were killed after lightning struck them in Saptari, Makawanpur and Udayapur districts today.
As many as four persons died after lightning struck them in different rural municipalities of Saptari. The deceased are Lalita Devi Yadav, 30, of Dakneshwori; Chhedi Thakur, 60, and Bechan Yadav, 27, of Mahadewa; and Koshilal Sah, 45, of Rajgadh Rural Municipality.
Police said three of them died on the spot while Sah died in the course of treatment at Gajendra Narayan Singh Hospital, Rajbiraj.
Likewise, two persons died and one was injured after being struck by lightning in Bakaiya Rural Municipality, Makawanpur. The deceased are Samjhana Ghising, 27, and Bina Ghising, 17, of the rural municipality.
Police said Samjhana died at home while Bina died in the course of treatment in Dovan Health Post.
Similarly, Kiran Jimba, 14, was injured. His condition is said to be normal, said police.
One person died after lightning struck him in Triyuga Municipality, Udayapur.
The deceased is Kanan Chaudhary, 45.
Police said the incident occurred while Chaudhary was working in the field. A critically injured Chaudhary died while receiving treatment in Udayapur District Hospital.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 26, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
