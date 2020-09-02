Liquor flown to Bajura amid food crisis

BAJURA, SEPTEMBER 1
Though Bajura’s northern belt has been reeling under food crisis for the past two months, aircraft are being chartered to supply liquor instead of rice and other edibles to the district.
The government has banned transportation of liquor and tobacco-related products during the pandemic.
But, liquor is being transported to Bajura’s Kolti airport on chartered flights.
Up to seven flights are conducted to Kolti airport in a week. “Around four flights supply liquor alone”, said acting Chief Khum Prasad Poudel of Bajura Civil Aviation Office. “Liquor is flown to Kolti from Nepalgunj and Surkhet,” said Poudel.
Sita, Summit and Tara airlines are conducting flights from Nepalgunj and Surkhet to Bajura. The liquor is supplied to the local levels of Bajura, Humla and Mugu.
A local liquor trader in Kolti bazaar, Mangal Thapa, confirmed that liquor was being transported on chartered flights.
The area has been reeling under acute shortage in food items, but liquor is available everywhere, said acting administrative officer Ramdatta Neupane of Budhinanda Municipality. “We have reported to the DAO about the liquor supply,” he added.
According to the Civil Aviation Office, Kolti, Bajura, 160 flights have been conducted to Kolti airport in the past month. It is reported that more than 60 per cent flights had carried liquor.
Bajura Chief District Officer Krishna Gairhe said it was wrong to transport liquor in this way. He pledged to consult Banke and Surkhet CDOs regarding the liquor supply on chartered flights.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 2, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said festivals celebrated by Nepalis of various ethnicities and communities living in diverse geography have tied all the Nepalis in a thread of unity. PM Oli said this in a message of best wishes extended on the occasion of the Indrajatra festival tod Read More...
BENGALURU: India's tally of coronavirus infections surged to nearly 3.7 million on Tuesday, as millions of masked students sat for college admission exams after the government refused to defer them. India, the world's third most affected country by the pandemic after the United States and Bra Read More...
NEW YORK: Japan's Naomi Osaka showed no signs of discomfort from the injury that forced her to miss a final on Saturday but the former US Open champion had to dig deep to beat compatriot Misaki Doi 6-2 5-7 6-2 in her opener at Flushing Meadows. A left hamstring injury had forced Osaka to with Read More...
SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook Inc (FB.O) said on Monday it had erred in blocking a pro-Biden ad submitted by Democratic political action committee Priorities USA, after initially telling the group the video violated its policy against “sensational” content. A company spokesman cited an “enforceme Read More...
SIRAHA: A man from Siraha who had contracted the coronavirus infection passed away on Monday night in Dharan. The 55-year-old man of Mirchaiyya Municipality-6 in died during course of treatment at Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences. According to the Health Office, Siraha, he die Read More...
Restricted vote for new LDP leader expected on Sept 14 Suga wins backing of top LDP party factions - reports Young MPs had pushed for wider party vote New leader will replace Abe, who resigned Friday, as PM Markets favour, factoring in Suga win TOKYO: Japan's chief government sp Read More...
KATHMANDU: The government has decided to allow a high-profile team to climb mountains in the autumn season though the foreign tourists have been restricted to visit the Himalayan nation due to COVID-19 pandemic. A meeting of the council of ministers held on Sunday took a decision to allow a chart Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry on Tuesday reported 1069 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. Nepal’s Covid-19 tally as such stands at 40,529. Of the infected, 34 are females while 725 are males. The new infections were confirmed after testing 12,088 specimens through P Read More...