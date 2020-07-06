Lives of locals easing with tuins being replaced

DHADING, JULY 5
Locals’ movement from one place to another has eased in Dhading and Gorkha after construction of a suspension bridge in the districts. They used a tuin to cross the river earlier.
People residing near the Trishuli River have found it easier to take their agriculture products over the suspension bridge. As many as 11 tuins were operated in Dhading section some years ago. Suspension bridges replaced the tuins at Jawang, Chaukitar, Krishnabhir, Charaudi, Malinga, Chalise and Belkhu of Jogimara.
The locals in the districts were compelled to use tuin over the Trishuli River, risking their lives. They said there was a great change in their lives after suspension bridges replaced the tuins.
Som Bahadur Chepang in Gorkha, said he did not continue his studies due to lack of bridge. “We used to go to school with the help of tuins,” he said. He added that he had given up studies due to the same reason. His brothers and sisters continued studies after they stayed in a hostel at Jogimara.
Som Bahadur said he was elated to look at the bridge at the same place where he had crossed the river using a tuin. He said the locals faced problems while taking patients to hospitals and taking their agricultural products to the local markets. “Many people have lost lives crossing river using a tuin,” he remembered.
Another local in Siddhalake, Dhading, Govinda Pandit, said they cross the river without fear now. This was not the case earlier. The locals of Kampur had struggled much to replace the tuin earlier. They reached the authority concerned many times for the same and finally they succeeded. Pandit said it had been easier for locals to take their agriculture products after construction of the bridge.
