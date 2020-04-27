Local administration monitors quarantine centres in Bhojpur

Niroj Koirala

BHOJPUR: The local adminstration has conducted monitoring of isolation wards and quarantine centres in eastern hilly Bhojpur district.

Bhojppur’s District Administration Office (DAO) and District Health Office (DHP) in coordination with the local levels, jointly monitored quarantine centres to strengthen the preventive measures taken against spreading of novel coronavirus.

According to Bhojpur’s Chief District Offier (CDO) Basanta Raj Puri, the monitoring team found that many quarantine centres and isolation wards established in the district did not meet the minimum standards and thus were directed to improve the facility.

The district’s Hatuwagadhi Rural Municipality-6, where a youth was found infected with coronavirus, has been sealed while keeping vigilance at entry points in the rural municipality, CDO Puri informed.

Information Officer at Bhojpur District Police Office (DPO), Police Inspector Pandav Rajbanshi said that actions were being taken against people violating lockdown.

The team monitored 2-bed isolation ward and 50-bed quarantine in Ramprasad Rai Rural Municipality, 10-bed quarantine centre in Aamchok Rural Municipality and 3-bed isoaltion ward and 36-bed quarantine centre in Hatuwagadhi Rural Municipality.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook