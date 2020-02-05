Local curriculum catching on in Birtamod

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Jhapa, February 4

The local curriculum implemented by Jhapa’s Birtamod Municipality has proved effective.

The municipality has devised Behaviour Awareness Education and implemented the same in all wards of the municipality from this academic session.

According to Anarmani Primary School Principal Tanka Katuwal, the local curriculum covers lessons related to behavioural education, besides awareness of religious, cultural, traffic rules, food and the environment.

“As the syllabus appears to be close to home and related matters, it has proved to be very effective for kids,” said the principal.

A version of this article appears in print on February 05, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

