Local level in Tanahun to provide textbooks at students’ doorsteps

Damauli, May 12

Suklagandaki Municipality, Tanahun, is preparing to provide textbooks at the doorsteps of students as COVID-19 cases rapidly increase across the country.

The municipality is planning to deliver the books to students in order to stem the possible spread of the virus in the locality.

Municipality Mayor Kisan Gurung said textbooks would be given to students at their own doorsteps. He added that the municipality had decided to this effect as a preventive and precautionary measure against COVID-19. Gurung further informed that the municipality had already informed the ward offices to ensure that students got their books by May 24. He said that admission process was halted due to the virus, but the final results of grades I to IX had been declared.

Deputy Mayor Sabita Rasaili said that the quarantines set up in some schools would be removed.

Chief Administrative Officer Ganga Lal Subedi said the admission campaign was halted due to the coronavirus fear.

Spokesperson for the municipality Khimlal Kumal said schools would open only after normalcy returned.

