Local levels sealed

Himalayan News Service

BHOJPUR: Authorities in Bhojpur have sealed three local levels in the district following the confirmation of COVID-19 in a youth from Hatuwagadhi Rural Municipality.

Besides Hatuwagadhi, two other adjoining local levels — Amchowk and Pauwadung rural municipalities — have also been sealed.

“While the entry points of the three local levels have been sealed, security has been beefed up at the entry points of the district with neighbouring districts Dhankua, Udayapur, Khotang and Sankhuwasabha,” said Udayapur Chief District Officer Basantaraj Puri, adding that the decision to seal local levels and step up security on the district border was taken by a meeting of the district command post.

Similarly, the meeting is also said to have discussed the need to expand testing on people seen to have come in contact with the youth infected with coronavirus.

Decision was also taken to seek more RDT kits, doctors, and personal protective equipment from the provincial government.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on April 25, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

