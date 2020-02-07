Local levels shut down to protest mayor’s manhandling

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Rajbiraj, February 6

All local levels in Saptari were closed after local youths manhandled Mayor Shiva Narayan Sah of Dakneshwori Municipality today.

Eighteen local levels, including nine municipalities in the district, were closed demanding action against the youths involved in the incident.

Acting District Coordination Officer Nawaraj Khadka said all local levels have issued notice of their closure. A meeting held today in the District Coordination Committee Office, Rajbiraj decided to close the local levels to protest the youth’s action.

Youths of local Dakneshwori Youth Club said they took action against the mayor as he was responsible for many corruption cases in the municipality. They also alleged that husband of Deputy Mayor, Indu Yadav was allowed to participate in the meeting of the executive committee of the municipality.

The youths manhandled the mayor as he walked out of his office.

They were at his office to submit a memo, but the mayor had refused to see them.

Police have arrested three persons including the Chairman of the youth club Amendra Yadav for their involvement in the case. Further investigation into the case was under way, said police.

A version of this article appears in print on February 07, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

