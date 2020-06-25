Local levels unveil policies, programmes

JHAPA, JUNE 24
Amid the coronavirus scare, two municipalities in Jhapa — Birtamod and Arjundhara — have made public their policies and programmes for the upcoming fiscal year.
Birtamod Municipality has presented policies and programmes worth Rs 1.15 billion for the next fiscal.
Deputy Mayor Pabitradevi Mahatara Prasai presented the policies and programmes for the next fiscal at the fifth municipality assembly today.
The policies and programmes have an estimated allocation of Rs 398.1 million under recurrent expenses category and Rs 582.3 million under capital expenditure. Besides, Rs 170 million has been set aside for social security-related expenses.
Similarly, Arjundhara Municipality has unveiled its policies and programmes for the next fiscal. Deputy Mayor Kamala Khatiwada Acharya presented the policies and programmes worth around Rs 796.2 million, excluding social security allowances-related expenses at the municipal assembly at Sukhani Martyrs Memorial Park today.
The municipality is said to have focused on creating employment opportunities and providing relief to entrepreneurs and businesspersons.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 25, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
