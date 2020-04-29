Local reps reach Darchula to bring back residents stranded across border

TEKENDRA DEUBA

DHANGADI: Local representatives of Bajhang and Baitadi districts have reached Darchula to rescue residents of their districts stranded at the border point since March 26. Around 2,000 nationals have been quarantined in various facilities in the Indian side.

Mayor of Bungal Municipality in Bajhang, Dhan Bahadur Bista, said that he followed the request of District Administration Office, Darchula to bring back the locals from Dharchula in Pithoragarh district of India. He also added that despite coordination from Chief District Officer and government authority, it is difficult to transport them right now, and they have been awaiting orders from the central authority.

According to the chair of Dilashaini Rural Municipality-1 in Baitadi, Akkal Bahadur Rana, Darchula Administration believes that this might take a few days. Since it is not affordable to leave without taking the locals back, they have been picketing the area as they wait.

Assistant Chief District Officer of Darchula, Tek Singh Kunwar, shared that permission from Indian authorities would ease the situation as they have been informed after clearing due procedure from the Nepali side.

