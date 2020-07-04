Prakash Singh

Share Now:











BAJURA: Incessant rainfall in Bajura has raised the water level of Budhiganga River to touch Taprisera suspension bridge leaving commuters, who use the bridge to cross the river, at a great risk.

The bridge, which connects Tribeni Municipality and Budhiganga Municipality, is getting partially submerged due to the increasing water level. This has made it difficult and risky for the locals to cross the bridge.

Basanta Thapa, a local, said that they are facing tremendous transportation related difficulties as there are chances of the bridge — the only medium connecting people to the other municipality — being washed away.

Other suspension bridges in the region are also at high risk during this season.

Deputy Mayor of Badimalika Municipality Kabita Bista said, as many as 57 families residing near Bauli and Khargad rivers are also facing high risk due to the rising water level.

Jaya Ayadi, a local, said how he is compelled to spend sleepless nights during monsoon each year fearing flood in the rivers.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook