Locals capture quarantine centre in Banke

A group of locals took the quarantine set up at Adarsha Secondary School in Narainapur Rural Municipality, Banke, under control today morning.
The people, who had earlier, tried to stop security personnel from taking quarantined people to the isolation ward in Nepalgunj, captured the quarantine centre.
This image shows Narainapur Rural Municipality in Banke district. Image: Herewego Maps
Narainapur Rural Municipality Chair Istiyak Ahmad Sah said a group of people led by Ishak Jolaha had captured the quarantine facility and halted food distribution. Sah claimed that the opposition party had instigated locals to seize the quarantine.
Police said a group of people led by Ishak Ahmad Jolaha had tried to stop the authorities from taking quarantined people to the isolation ward in Nepalgunj.
Likewise, Nibaru Sesh and Babu Darji, who were kept in the quarantine centre of Jayakishan Secondary School, Narainapur, had spread a rumour that quarantined people would be killed and had thus caused mayhem at the quarantine centre.
Eyewitness Ramjit Teli said that Nibaru Sesh had called people from the village to capture the quarantine centre.
Banke District Coordination Committee Coordinator Ajay Kumar Shreewastab said that they were preparing to take action against people who had spread the rumour that quarantined people would be taken to Nepalgunj and shot to death.
A large number of security personnel have been deployed in Narainapur area after the quarantine centre was seized and locals went on a rampage. “A large number of Nepal Police, Nepali Army and Armed Police Force have been mobilised in Narainapur area,” said SP Bir Bahadur Oli.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 21, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
Many short-term solutions have been proposed but a permanent long-term solution is yet to be found
Kathmandu
Fuel scarcity is a reality Nepalis are all too familiar with. In 2015, Nepal faced fuel scarcity like never before, which left the country crippled for weeks. The country still reels under pressure to maintain smooth supply of petroleum products and the government is yet to find a concrete solution to this threatening problem. Many short-term solutions have been proposed but a permanent long-term solution is yet to be found.
This February 16, 2017 photo supplied by Rocket Lab, shows the Electron rocket at the launch site on the Mahia Peninsula in the North Island of New Zealand. Photo: AP
WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND: New Zealand has never had a space program but could soon be launching commercial rockets more often than the United States.
That’s if the plans of California-based company Rocket Lab work out.
Founded by New Zealander Peter Beck, the company was last week given official approval to conduct three test launches from a remote peninsula in the South Pacific nation. Rocket Lab is planning the first launch of its Electron rocket sometime from Monday, depending on conditions.
“So far, it’s only superpowers that have go Read More…
Military trucks carry soldiers through central Pyongyang before sunset, on April 15, 2017. Photo: Reuters
SEOUL: North Korea’s main spy agency has a special cell called Unit 180 that is likely to have launched some of its most daring and successful cyber attacks, according to defectors, officials and internet security experts.
North Korea has been blamed in recent years for a series of online attacks, mostly on financial networks, in the United States, South Korea and over a dozen other countries.
Cyber security researchers have also said they have found technical evidence that could link Nor Read More…
KATHMANDU: One person was killed and seven other sustained injuries after a jeep they were travelling on skidded off the road and fell some 200 metres down at Pekhu in Waling Municipality-14 in Syanja district, on Sunday.
According to Inspector Chin Kapor Gurung at Waling Police Office, Sanu Khand Thakuri of Waling Municipality-14 lost her life in the accident.
The victims are currently undergoing treatment at the local Waling Primary Health Centre, however, two of them have been referred to the Pokhara-based Manipal Teaching Hospital, added Gurung.
The ill-fated jeep (Ga 1 Ja 5416) was heading to Waling from Thana in the district this morning.
The rough mountain terrain road compounded with rain made the road slippery to cause the accident, according to Gurung.
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures during the United Nations Vesak Day Conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka May 12, 2017. Photo: Reuters
BEIJING: China invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and six cabinet colleagues to its “new Silk Road” summit this month, even offering to rename a flagship Pakistani project running through disputed territory to persuade them to attend, a top official in Modi’s ruling group and diplomats said.
But New Delhi rebuffed Beijing’s diplomatic push, incensed that a key project in its massive initiative to open land and sea corridors linking China with the rest of Asia and beyond runs through Pakistani controll Read More…
The Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers in Singha Durbar as captured on Friday, October 14, 2016. Photo: RSS
KATHMANDU: The government on Sunday has endorsed its policy and programme for fiscal year 2017/18 as RSS reported.
A Cabinet meeting held this morning at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar also decided to present the policies and programmes before President Bidya Devi Bhandari later this evening for final approval.
According to Minister for Information and Read More…
KATHMANDU: An Indian climber has gone out of contact on Mt Everest since yesterday, according to the expedition organiser.
Chhewang Sherpa, Managing Director at Arun Treks, said that Ravi Kumar, a climber from Moradabad of Uttar Pradesh, India, has gone out of contact from the balcony area after he was descending to lower camps after successfully standing atop the world’s highest peak at 1:28 pm on Saturday.
According to him, his climbing guide Lakpa Wongya Sherpa has also been found unconscious after suffering from frostbite at Camp IV. Ravi Kumar and the climbing guide got separated during the descent, he added. “Efforts are underway to conduct a search for the missing climber.” Read More…