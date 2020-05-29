Locals clash with authorities over transfer of COVID-19 patients in Rautahat

RAUTAHAT: Locals of Jokaha in Ishanath Municipality-6 clashed with police after the authorities attempted to transfer two COVID-19 patients from a local quarantine facility to an isolation ward in Garuda of the district. Two persons at Jokaha Madarsha were tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The locals, demanding the authorities to provide treatment to the duo in the locality, picketed the transfer team which included health workers, at around 10:00 am today, while they were transferring the infected to an isolation facility at Police School in Basbiti Jigadiya for treatment.
After locals damaged the ambulance belonging to City Hospital, which had gone there to ferry the infected the earlier night, a team from Nepal Police and Armed Police Force went there to transport the patients.
However, they were surrounded by the locals at ward office, informed Superintendent of Police (SP) Rabiraj Khadka at District Police Office, Rautahat. SP Khadka added that the security team had to fire 13 rounds of blank shots to bring the situation under control.
The crowd also damaged police vehicles belonging to Area Police Office, Rajpur.
Large numbers of personnel from Nepal Police and APF have been deployed at the incident site and is attempting to transport the infected into the isolation, SP Khadka further added.
Meanwhile, a search is on for the individuals involved in the attack, he added.
READ ALSO:
LOS ANGELES: An investigation of Gabrielle Union’s complaints of racism on the set of “America’s Got Talent” concluded that her allegations were unfounded, according to NBC and the show’s producers. The outside review also said that Union’s claims had “no bearing” on the show’s Read More...
KATHMANDU: Finance Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada has begun the presentation of budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 at the Federal Parliament. The budget is being presented amid a joint meeting of the House of Representatives (HoR) and the National Assembly (NA). As the coronavirus continues to spr Read More...
NEW YORK: Larry Kramer, the playwright whose angry voice and pen raised theatergoers’ consciousness about AIDS and roused thousands to militant protests in the early years of the epidemic, has died at 84. Bill Goldstein, a writer who was working on a biography of Kramer, confirmed the news to T Read More...
GAIGHAT: Police have registered cases against two youths who were arrested on Tuesday for violating lockdown in Udayapur district. The arrested have been identified as Surendra Gupta and Rakesh Sah, both in their 30s. Lalpatta-based police post arrested the duo after they were found bringing t Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population shared its latest updates on COVID-19 response from across the country, as of today. The total number of coronavirus infection in the country has reached 1,042 with 156 new cases. With this, as of today, 940 males and 102 females have been infected Read More...
As much of the world begins to emerge from lockdown, people are looking back at time spent cut off from friends, family and colleagues by the coronavirus and forward to what happens next. Reuters has captured some of those reflections along with portraits from across Africa and the Middle East of Read More...
KATHMANDU: Legendary lyricist and poet Ratna Shamsher Thapa has passed away. He breathed his last at 12:30 pm on May 28 at Norvic Hospital. He was 81. He succumbed to pneumonia, according to a close family member Shiva Acharya. He informed that Thapa was taken to the hospital in the evening of Ma Read More...
Kathmandu, May 28 Finance Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada is presenting the fiscal budget of 2020-21 at the joint meeting of House of Representatives and the National Assembly amidst everyone’s curiosity on how the government will address the pain inflicted by the COVID-19 in almost every sector of Read More...