Locals inconvenienced due to monsoon in Panchthar

Panchthar, June 25
Locals of Phalgunanda Rural Municipality in Panchthar are facing problems in accessing the rural municipality office due to poor condition of the road during the rainy season.
The rural municipality centre is far away from settlements and the locals face difficulty reaching the centre due to its remoteness.
Locals said the temporary centre of the rural municipality was established in Ghurpisepanchami but they could not reach the centre to get their works done due to the poor state of roads during monsoon. Villagers added they faced problems even for getting minor official works done as vehicles could not ply the rough and muddy road. The rural municipality office lies far away from most of the wards in the rural municipality.
People, who used to go to the rural municipality office in their personal vehicles, could not do so this year due to early monsoon. The locals are compelled to walk to reach the municipality office.
Service seekers said they also faced problems due to lack of banks nearby.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 26, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
New structures seen on Chinese controlled side of Galwan River Area is near where 20 Indian soldiers were killed last week Both sides agreed this week to 'disengage' in contested areas SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI: China appears to have added new structures near the site of a deadly border clash Read More...
BRUSSELS: With impersonal anti-coronavirus masks rapidly becoming items of everyday use, a Belgian businessman decided it was time to give them a human face. Literally. Using a photo booth, software and a mobile phone app, Charles de Bellefroid is producing masks that have the lower half of the w Read More...
The Lower House of the Parliament unanimously endorsed the Second Constitution Amendment Bill last week. The bill was approved by the Upper House in the following week after it was debated upon. President Bidya Devi Bhandari has authenticated the bill, thereby bringing it into force as the Second Co Read More...
DHANGADI: In view of the coronavirus crisis, Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan City has prepared a total of 25-bed capacity isolation ward in the district. The Sub-Metropolitan City, as a precautionary measure for the treatment and containment of coronavirus that is spreading in the district, has broug Read More...
WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on five Iranian ship captains who delivered oil to Venezuela, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reaffirmed Washington's backing for Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido. Speaking at a news conference, Pompeo said the ships deliver Read More...
BRASILIA: Nearly half of all COVID-19 cases globally can be found in the Americas and the numbers continue to climb, the World Health Organization's regional director for the Americas, Carissa Etienne, said on Wednesday. As of June 23, there have been more than 4.5 million COVID-19 cases and Read More...
PARIS: The Eiffel Tower on Thursday welcomed back visitors after the coronavirus outbreak forced the Paris landmark into its longest period out of action since World War Two. Strict hygiene and safety measures have been put in place for the re-opening. Visitors can access the 324 meters high Read More...
BENGALURU: The Indian arm of global consumer giant Unilever said on Thursday it would rebrand its skin-lightening cream ‘Fair and Lovely’, which has been criticized for promoting negative stereotypes related to darker skin tones. Hindustan Unilever said it would stop using the word ‘Fair’ Read More...