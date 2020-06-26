Locals inconvenienced due to monsoon in Panchthar

Himalayan News Service

Panchthar, June 25

Locals of Phalgunanda Rural Municipality in Panchthar are facing problems in accessing the rural municipality office due to poor condition of the road during the rainy season.

The rural municipality centre is far away from settlements and the locals face difficulty reaching the centre due to its remoteness.

Locals said the temporary centre of the rural municipality was established in Ghurpisepanchami but they could not reach the centre to get their works done due to the poor state of roads during monsoon. Villagers added they faced problems even for getting minor official works done as vehicles could not ply the rough and muddy road. The rural municipality office lies far away from most of the wards in the rural municipality.

People, who used to go to the rural municipality office in their personal vehicles, could not do so this year due to early monsoon. The locals are compelled to walk to reach the municipality office.

Service seekers said they also faced problems due to lack of banks nearby.

