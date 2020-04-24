Locals injure police personnel in Nawalparasi 

Shreeram Sigdel

NAWALPARASI: Locals have injured a police personnel following an argument regarding distribution of relief materials in Ramgram Municipality-17 in the district.

The police have apprehended four persons including a woman for their alleged involvement in the attack.

Assistant Sub Inspector of Police Ram Bahadur Oli sustained injuries on his head after being aggressively attacked by the locals.

In the course of distributioin of relief materials, a group of locals locked the Ward Office claiming that the distributions were carried out disproportionately in the village.

A team of police personnel from Gauriya-based Police Office had reached to resolved the dispute during which a team of allegedly 8 to 10 locals vehemently attacked Oli, informed Superintendent of Police(SP) at the Nawalparasi Police Office, Lalmani Archarya.

