Locals obstruct ambulance in Lamjung

Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: Locals have obstructed an ambulance transporting a doctor, from plying in Madhya Nepal Municipality-4 of Lamjung district on Thursday. The ambulance (Ga 2 Cha 8962) belongs to Damauli-based National Apollo Hospital.

The ambulance ferrying Dr Bibek Ojha to the hospital was stopped at the corona specific help desk established at Duipiple, bordering Tanahun and Lamjung, informed Chudamani Dahal, Chairperson at the hospital.

The help desk manned by police personnel, health workers and local youths had stopped the ambulance for four hours despite the doctor showing his identity card, added Dahal. The youths, that have been deployed as volunteers to tighten the lockdown, have been harassing ambulances in the route of late.

The ward office claimed that there is no policy in place to stop ambulances from plying.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Binod Silwal, security personnel of both district have been deployed at the help desk to enforce the nationwide lockdown, however, no ambulances should be obstructed.

